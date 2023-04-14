Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $522,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $76.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

