Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 135 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $348.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $403.48. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

