Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of CERE opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
