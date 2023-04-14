Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.50.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.73.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.62. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.29.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
