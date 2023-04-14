CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $35.00 at Bank of America

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

CNP stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after buying an additional 631,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after buying an additional 657,742 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

