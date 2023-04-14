CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) versus AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Financial Analysis

CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CD International Enterprises and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A AgileThought 0 0 5 0 3.00

AgileThought has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

31.4% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CD International Enterprises and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A AgileThought -11.41% -3.36% -1.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CD International Enterprises and AgileThought’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AgileThought $176.85 million 0.60 -$20.18 million ($0.45) -4.89

CD International Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgileThought.

Summary

CD International Enterprises beats AgileThought on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc. engages in sourcing and distribution of industrial commodities, and provision of business and consulting services. The company was founded by Yue Jian Wang on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

