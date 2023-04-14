Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.63

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 105931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,968,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,913,000 after buying an additional 342,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,237,000 after buying an additional 233,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.