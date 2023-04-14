Castleview Partners LLC Sells 98 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,404,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,515,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.90. 363,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.91. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

