Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 2,073 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Castleview Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 899,439 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,101,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,833,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,811,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,668,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 65,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

