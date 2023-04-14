Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.26.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.18. 2,357,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,384,188. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.