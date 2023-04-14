Castleview Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.55. 124,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,636. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.73. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

