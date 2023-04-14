Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

CARV stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

