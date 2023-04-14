Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Tops $15.16 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001431 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $15.16 billion and approximately $723.55 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.95 or 0.06911022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00062337 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00040463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,677,745,727 coins and its circulating supply is 34,774,820,532 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

