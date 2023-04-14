Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.50. 956,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,101. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $160.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

