Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,325 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

GDX stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. 16,282,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,602,115. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.