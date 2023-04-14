Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,860,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,560,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,958,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,897,000 after buying an additional 138,687 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MUB traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $108.16. 963,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

