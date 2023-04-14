Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

