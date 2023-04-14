Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $34,358,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after buying an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after buying an additional 566,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $19,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

