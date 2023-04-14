Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.95 and a 200 day moving average of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $217.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $60,716,831 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

