Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cabot by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $76.45 on Friday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

