Brokerages Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Target Price at $40.50

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 646.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 282.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,833,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Paysafe by 1,871.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,330,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paysafe by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,225 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSFE opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.85. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

