Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $14.13

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 866,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 80,134 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth $99,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Magnite by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 9,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after buying an additional 1,244,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

