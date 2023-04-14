Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$37.25

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.4 %

AutoCanada stock opened at C$20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$17.58 and a 12 month high of C$35.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.02. The firm has a market cap of C$493.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

