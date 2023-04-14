Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $6.79

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Angi has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.