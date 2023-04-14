Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bouygues Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BOUYY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.04. 12,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,550. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.
Bouygues Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bouygues (BOUYY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.