Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bouygues Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BOUYY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.04. 12,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,550. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

