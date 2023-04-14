Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $250.14 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003527 BTC on popular exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $250.14 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,923,445.59824273 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.03522354 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,506,798.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bone ShibaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bone ShibaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

