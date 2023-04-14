BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKIE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $174.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $69.06.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

