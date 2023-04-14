BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) to Market Perform

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.61.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.57. 3,030,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,385. The stock has a market capitalization of C$549.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.92.

Insider Activity at Copper Mountain Mining

About Copper Mountain Mining

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,166,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,456,061.53. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

