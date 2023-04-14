Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $528.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.97 million for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

