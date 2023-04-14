BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $680.50 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.92.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.64.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

