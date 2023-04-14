BitShares (BTS) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. BitShares has a total market cap of $34.93 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004653 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004692 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001471 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,918,491 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

