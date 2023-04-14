BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $457,271.52

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $375.63 million and approximately $457,271.52 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $30,247.02 or 1.00025202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00029528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018267 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002183 BTC.

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,790.23885333 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $462,549.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

