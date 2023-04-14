Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) vs. argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biogen and argenx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 6 19 0 2.76 argenx 0 1 15 0 2.94

Biogen presently has a consensus target price of $318.68, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. argenx has a consensus target price of $454.64, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given argenx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe argenx is more favorable than Biogen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 29.95% 20.96% 10.52% argenx -159.36% -49.07% -44.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Biogen and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.4% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biogen and argenx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $10.17 billion 4.11 $3.05 billion $20.93 13.84 argenx $445.27 million 48.15 -$709.59 million ($13.13) -29.43

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Biogen has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biogen beats argenx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About argenx

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. It evaluates efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

