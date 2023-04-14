Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,155.48

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,155.48 ($14.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,239 ($15.34). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,225 ($15.17), with a volume of 202,102 shares changing hands.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,202.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 498.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 22.30 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,788.62%.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.