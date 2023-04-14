Beta Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.64 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $64.82 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0957 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

