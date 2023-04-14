Berenberg Bank Boosts Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target to GBX 1,585

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,585 ($19.63) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Energean Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Energean has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.
About Energean
