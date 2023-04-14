Berenberg Bank Boosts Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target to GBX 1,585

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,585 ($19.63) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Energean has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.

Get Energean alerts:

About Energean

(Get Rating)

Read More

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.