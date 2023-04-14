Beldex Price Tops $0.0573 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $230.50 million and $2.31 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.74 or 0.06898186 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00062232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00040204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

