Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.32 and last traded at C$10.04. 306,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 610,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.87 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 187.61% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.9705882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

