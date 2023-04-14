Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.32 and last traded at C$10.04. 306,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 610,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
