Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.96

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €47.96 ($52.13) and traded as high as €49.31 ($53.60). Basf shares last traded at €49.11 ($53.38), with a volume of 2,743,389 shares changing hands.

BAS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.72, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.97.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

