Barclays Lowers Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $75.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.