Barclays Lowers MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $79.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.15% from the stock’s previous close.

MET has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Shares of MET stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

