Barclays Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $20.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $69.91.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

