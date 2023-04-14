Barclays Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $39.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 54.8% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.0% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 26.0% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.7% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

