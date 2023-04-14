Barclays Increases Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $120.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $109.70.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after buying an additional 881,080 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

