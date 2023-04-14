Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.56. 1,303,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

