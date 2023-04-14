Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,648 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,408. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

