Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Gap Up to $28.56

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.56, but opened at $29.30. Bank of America shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 20,632,055 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 50,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

