Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Down 6%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.67. Approximately 237,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 584,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDMO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $150,440.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $626,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,875 shares of company stock valued at $706,360 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 155.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Stories

