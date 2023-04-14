Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells $150,440.40 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $20.93 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 683,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 618,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.