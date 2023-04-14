Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.67.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.43. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

